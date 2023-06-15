Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,542 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

