Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 30,147 shares.The stock last traded at $81.13 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $816.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16,904.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 224,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

