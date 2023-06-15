Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

