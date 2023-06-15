Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

