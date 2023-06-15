Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
