Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of VGAS opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGAS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verde Clean Fuels
CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.
