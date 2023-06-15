Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 35,079 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $256,199.82.

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

Verint Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

