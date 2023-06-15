VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 99.8% in May

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VERSES AI Stock Up 3.4 %

VRSSF opened at 2.25 on Thursday. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of 0.39 and a 52-week high of 2.78.

