View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
View Price Performance
VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. View has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About View
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on View (VIEWW)
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
- Wall Street Sees $500 in Netflix’s Coming Attractions
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.