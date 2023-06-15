View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

View Price Performance

VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. View has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

