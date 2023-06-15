Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.11

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.11 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.11 ($0.38), with a volume of 51190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.99. The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

