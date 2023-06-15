Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 551,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

