Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivakor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIVK opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

