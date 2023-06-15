Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.
Shares of VIVHY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
