Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 169,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Volcon by 54.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Volcon by 341.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Volcon by 34.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories

