Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.6 %

Volkswagen stock opened at 14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.55. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 11.65 and a 52 week high of 15.60.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.644 per share. This represents a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.