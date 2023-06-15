Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in May

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WEG Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $8.28 on Thursday. WEG has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

WEG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0066 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. WEG’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

