West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,525,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 21,721,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
West China Cement Price Performance
WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.17.
West China Cement Company Profile
