West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,525,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 21,721,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

West China Cement Price Performance

WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get West China Cement alerts:

West China Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.