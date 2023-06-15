Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.