Weybosset Research & Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,989,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 389,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

