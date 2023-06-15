Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

AMGN stock opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average is $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

