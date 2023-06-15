Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Weyco Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

