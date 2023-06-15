Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
