White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered White Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

White Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

WHGOF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

