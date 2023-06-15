WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in May

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.47 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

