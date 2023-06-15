Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.6 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

Woolworths Group stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

