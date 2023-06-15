Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Stock Performance

WLWHY stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.63.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.