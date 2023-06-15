WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,700.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

