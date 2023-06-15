XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
XPEL Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
