XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after buying an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after buying an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,439,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

