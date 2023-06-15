Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading 9.2% Higher

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.35. 260,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 276,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Xperi Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

