Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
About Yangarra Resources
