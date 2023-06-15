YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

