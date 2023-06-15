YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.0 %
YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
