Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of LPLA opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

