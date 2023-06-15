Zacks Research Comments on Cactus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Cactus Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

WHD stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.