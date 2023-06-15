Zacks Research Weighs in on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.81 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $243.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,537,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

