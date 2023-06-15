Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.0 %

ZS opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.