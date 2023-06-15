Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

ZS opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

