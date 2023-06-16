114,886 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.