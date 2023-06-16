1,234 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

