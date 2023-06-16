124,912 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

