128,642 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

