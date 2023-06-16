142,095 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,018,000. PDC Energy comprises about 3.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Natixis purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

PDCE opened at $71.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

