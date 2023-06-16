1,440 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

