148,933 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 420,008 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 963,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.