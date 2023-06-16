18,080 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Bought by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 349,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.