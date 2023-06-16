194,439 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,439 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000. Matador Resources makes up about 4.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 497,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Insider Activity

Matador Resources Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

