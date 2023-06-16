1,990 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,990,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock worth $53,359,002. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

