2,029 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,812,000 after acquiring an additional 312,762 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 218,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

