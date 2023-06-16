2,567 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

