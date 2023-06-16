2,600 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

