29,561 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

