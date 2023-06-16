3,655 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.