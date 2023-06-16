3,655 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

