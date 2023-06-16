37,089 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

